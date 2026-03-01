Drift (DRIFT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.00 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Drift has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Drift token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Drift has a total market capitalization of $43.00 million and $5.73 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,169.22 or 1.00222113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Drift

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,520,902 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 552,929,705 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.08937946 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $8,664,210.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the exchanges listed above.

