Revain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $340.16 Thousand (REV)

Revain (REV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $340.16 thousand and $94.41 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 73.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,169.22 or 1.00222113 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,061,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
