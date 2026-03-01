Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.16 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Status has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and $2.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,991,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,991,668.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01066799 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $2,957,947.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

