Centrifuge Hits 1-Day Volume of $67.85 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $67.85 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 680,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

