Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and $1.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.