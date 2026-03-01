Golem Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Golem has a market cap of $133.33 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Golem
Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Golem Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
