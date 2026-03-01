Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Drops By 32.7%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,520 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 29th total of 21,570 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $12.18.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: HYI) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income securities, including high yield corporate debt, convertible bonds and other credit instruments. Its portfolio may also include unrated debt securities that the adviser deems to be of comparable quality.
Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to high yield securities issued by U.S.
