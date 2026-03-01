YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 469,187 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 29th total of 700,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMZY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 1,684,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,988. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4,291.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. AMZY was launched on Jul 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
