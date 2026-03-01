YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 469,187 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 29th total of 700,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 505,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMZY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 1,684,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,988. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4,291.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period.

The YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. AMZY was launched on Jul 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

