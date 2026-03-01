Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,443 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 29th total of 24,477 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,920 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,920 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSTL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5,565.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

