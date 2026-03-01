iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 32.3% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,801 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 29th total of 138,616 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.07. 80,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,529. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0614 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 599,331 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 5,624.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 420,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 413,510 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 259,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 248,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 123,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

