iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 32.3% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,801 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 29th total of 138,616 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.07. 80,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,529. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0614 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
