iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 880,477 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the January 29th total of 1,304,564 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:EZA traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 333,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,112. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $848.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the South African equity market. The Index is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

