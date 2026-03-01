WAX (WAXP) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and $2.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,069.76 or 0.99959177 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,559,486,553 coins and its circulating supply is 4,553,933,780 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. WAX has a current supply of 4,559,186,756.31000233 with 4,553,637,046.79726124 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.00640367 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,220,024.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

