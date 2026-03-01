Coinmetro Token (XCM) Price Hits $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $6.20 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004758 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 310,838,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinmetro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

