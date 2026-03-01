Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,784 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 29th total of 3,355 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BCHHF remained flat at $444.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.17. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $460.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Bucher Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG is a Switzerland-based industrial group specializing in the design and manufacture of sophisticated machinery and systems for municipal, agricultural, glass and food-processing applications. Headquartered in Niederweningen, the company operates through four main divisions—Municipal, Hydraulics, Emhart Glass and Specials—serving customers around the world with tailored vehicle systems, fluid-power components, glass-forming equipment and food-and-beverage processing machinery.

The Bucher Municipal division develops and produces a range of municipal vehicles and equipment, including street sweepers, refuse collection units, sewer jetting and vacuum vehicles, as well as winter-maintenance and de-icing systems.

