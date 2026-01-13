Unified Investment Management Has $211,000 Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Unified Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Teradata were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 175.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,914,000 after buying an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 21.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 349,439 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Teradata by 21.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,929,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 340,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Teradata by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,382,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 258,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradata by 2,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 1,059,875 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. Teradata Corporation has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.