Analysts’ Upgrades for March 1st (AACIU, AEP, AMRZ, ASIX, BILI, BMA, BVN, CMPR, ETD, IRD)

Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, March 1st:

Armada Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AACIU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

