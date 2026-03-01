A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,647 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the January 29th total of 32,953 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 161,316 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 105,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,411. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKBY. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Moller-Maersk presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

