Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8514, but opened at $0.8216. Itm Power shares last traded at $0.8216, with a volume of 6,765 shares trading hands.

Itm Power Trading Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Itm Power Company Profile

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

