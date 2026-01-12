Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $342.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $342.94. The stock has a market cap of $583.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

