Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 14.9% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.90. 2,382,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,090,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.94.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

