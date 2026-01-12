Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,377 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $31.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

