Critical Review: Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) versus Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Limoneira and Scotts Miracle-Gro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 2 1 2 0 2.00 Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 5 0 2.63

Limoneira currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Limoneira pays out -32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

64.4% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -10.01% -8.79% -5.30% Scotts Miracle-Gro 4.26% -67.74% 7.01%

Volatility & Risk

Limoneira has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Scotts Miracle-Gro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $159.72 million 1.53 -$15.98 million ($0.93) -14.52 Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.41 billion 1.05 $145.20 million $2.42 25.50

Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than Limoneira. Limoneira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scotts Miracle-Gro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Limoneira on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes. It has approximately 3,500 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 1,200 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 100 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 400 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 400 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic Purification System, Gro Pro, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.