Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Head to Head Contrast

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Renasant 17.91% 6.58% 0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Renasant $874.43 million 3.96 $195.46 million $1.99 18.33

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Renasant”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Albina Community Bancorp and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Renasant 0 0 6 1 3.14

Renasant has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Renasant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

Renasant beats Albina Community Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

