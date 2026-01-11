GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) & ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Head-To-Head Review

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A GE Aerospace 18.34% 34.01% 5.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and GE Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 8.77 $6.56 billion $7.49 42.94

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ParaZero Technologies and GE Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 GE Aerospace 2 2 16 0 2.70

GE Aerospace has a consensus target price of $309.94, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats ParaZero Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

