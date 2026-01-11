Head to Head Contrast: Klarna Group (KLAR) versus The Competition

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) is one of 253 public companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Klarna Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klarna Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klarna Group $2.81 billion $9.00 million -48.36 Klarna Group Competitors $2.26 billion $341.17 million -29.89

Analyst Ratings

Klarna Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Klarna Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Klarna Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klarna Group 1 8 11 0 2.50 Klarna Group Competitors 2338 11016 21330 619 2.57

Klarna Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.23%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 31.38%. Given Klarna Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Klarna Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Klarna Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klarna Group -6.98% -8.55% -1.20% Klarna Group Competitors -223.10% -18.01% -6.18%

Summary

Klarna Group peers beat Klarna Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Klarna Group

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless. We are a technology company building the next-generation commerce network. We have built one of the largest commerce networks in the world, measured by the number of consumers and merchants, serving approximately 111 million active Klarna consumers and approximately 790,000 merchants in 26 countries as of June 30, 2025, and facilitating $112 billion of GMV in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Our flexible and personalized products, trusted consumer brand, global distribution and proprietary scalable infrastructure are the foundations enabling us to become our consumers’ everyday spending and saving partner, available everywhere and for everything. Through our history, we have consistently innovated and challenged the status quo, evolving our network from a consumer-focused payments tool to a global commerce network that enables merchant success. Klarna was built to address the manifold pain points in commerce today, including inefficiency, lack of trust, prevalence of fraud, impersonal relationships between consumers and merchants and high interest and credit-related fees that are harmful to consumers, merchants and society at large. We began by pioneering a new approach to online payments, designed to bridge uncertainty in the transactions between consumers and merchants by providing short-term flexible credit that is predominantly interest-free and accelerating growth for merchants. Our approach leverages differentiated underwriting capabilities, utilizes bank deposits and other low-cost funding sources and is monetized primarily by driving increased GMV for merchants on our network rather than from only charging interest to consumers. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, 98% of transactions conducted on our network were interest-free. This results in lower fees, which we believe drives consumers and, in turn, our merchants, to shift more of their commerce activity onto our network, aligning the financial success of our consumers and merchants with our long-term ambition of durable growth. We have also built a unique advertising solution, connecting engaged consumers to advertisers in a personalized, commerce-centric environment. Consumers come to Klarna to pay flexibly and securely, to find goods, services and experiences that are relevant to them, and to manage their purchases and savings, all in a trusted environment. We designed our network to provide consumers with more control and flexibility over their payments, to save them time and money and to effortlessly put them in control of their finances. This allows us to become an important growth partner for merchants of all sizes, enabling them to grow their businesses and acquire new customers, convert more transactions with higher AOVs and retain customers with increased loyalty, all while establishing and fostering personal relationships with their customers. Just as card networks revolutionized the way merchants and consumers received and made payments decades ago, we have created a new type of network built upon fairness, sustainability and innovation, while removing intermediaries, complexity and fees along the way. We accelerate commerce by connecting consumers and merchants with comprehensive payment and tailored advertising solutions, both online and offline. Our payment options provide consumers with the choice to pay however they prefer: Pay in Full settles transactions instantly, Pay Later allows consumers to complete a purchase today while deferring payment to a later date or into installments and Fair Financing allows consumers to settle payments over a longer period of time. We offer the benefits of both open and closed networks. We open our network to a broad consumer and merchant ecosystem, similar to Visa, MasterCard and Amex, but also benefit from our proprietary closed-loop network where we issue, fund, process and settle the entire payment, while retaining a direct relationship with our consumers. Payment options are facilitated across numerous channels, including directly at our merchants’ online or in-store checkouts, in the Klarna app, with the Klarna card or using Apple Pay or Google Pay. We have achieved global consumer and merchant scale. Our 111 million active Klarna consumers are diverse—from a wide range of income levels and educational backgrounds—and representative of the broader population. In Sweden, our most mature market, approximately 83% of adults were active Klarna consumers as of June 30, 2025, according to our estimates. Our consumers are financially responsible, too—in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, 99% of the consumer loans that we extended were paid on time. Merchants view Klarna as an important growth partner because of our consumer scale and global reach. Our approximately 790,000 merchants include some of the largest global brands—on average, 48% of the top 100 merchants in each of the major markets we serve, which include the United States, the U.K., the Nordics, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland (based on data from eCommDB and Digital Commerce 360) used Klarna in the last twelve months ended July 31, 2025 to facilitate payments, while an even greater percentage (66%) advertised on our network during the same period. Our broad adoption across merchants contributes to our GMV diversification, with no single merchant representing more than 10% of our GMV in any of our major markets in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Through both our payment and advertising solutions, we help our merchants attract new customers, drive higher AOV with higher purchase frequency and offer frictionless commerce and higher conversion rates. We do all of this while allowing merchants to seamlessly integrate Klarna into their existing operations and infrastructure, retaining full control over their brands. Klarna sits at the center of a global ecosystem. We connect an array of different financial services and commerce organizations, from PSPs, traditional banks, card networks and open banking providers, to commerce enablers, technology partners, in-store payments providers and shipping and return logistics providers, to improve the commerce experience for our consumers and merchants through a unique global network. We continue to grow our network across verticals and geographies to better serve consumers and merchants. We believe that our credit underwriting capabilities, enabled by our proprietary data from approximately 3.0 million transactions made on average per day on our network from 111 million active Klarna consumers in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, differentiate us from other networks. We are able to make underwriting decisions in seconds with our fully automated processes and underwrite every transaction in real time. We also provide a small spending capacity that gradually increases as consumers responsibly spend more with Klarna, and clear and transparent repayment terms that encourage borrowers to repay on time. All of this distinguishes our financing solutions from market alternatives. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, our average balance per active Klarna consumer was $80 (Pay in Full: $0; Pay Later: $88; Fair Financing: $408) (compared to an average balance per credit card of approximately $6,730 in the United States in 2024, according to Experian), and average loan duration was approximately 40 days (38 days for Pay Later and 180 days for Fair Financing) (compared to a typical loan duration of more than five years at a typical Nordic bank in 2024, according to publicly available information, and an average of 2.9 years of a typical U.S. personal bank loan in 2022, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve). This allows us to quickly react to market changes and efficiently manage credit risk. Our underwriting process results in credit losses that are generally lower than the industry average: for example, our provision for credit losses represented 0.52% of GMV in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, while the loan losses as a share of total loans averaged 2.6% for our main competitors in Sweden in 2024, based on publicly available information of Swedish banks and payment solutions providers, and 2.92% for commercial banks in the United States in 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In addition to lower credit losses, we believe that our underwriting process provides more value to consumers and merchants than alternative payment methods, which helps drive our financial performance. We have been a constant pioneer in our industry. In 2005, when online shopping was still nascent and marked by distrust, we launched Pay Later products to guarantee consumers would pay only after they had received goods, while also pioneering a new approach to credit. In 2010, we launched our Pay in Full product to give consumers more choice and control over how they pay. In 2017, we started building a disruptive brand to help people streamline their financial lives. As we learned that consumers wanted to use Klarna everywhere, we launched the Klarna card in 2018. That same year, we launched the Klarna app, which enables our consumers to track all their purchases in one place, track their shipments, assist with errands and much more. While we began with payments innovation, in 2019, we started to meaningfully scale our advertising solutions, which personalize the commerce experience for our consumers by using our vast proprietary data set, including data they entrust to us. In 2023, we developed an AI assistant powered by OpenAI, which meaningfully streamlines the commerce experience, and in 2024, introduced Klarna balance, which makes commerce even more effortless by allowing consumers to Pay in Full or Pay Later without connecting to a bank account or card. In 2025, we continued to expand and introduce more digital finance products to help our consumers save time and money and effortlessly put them in control of their finances. For example, we enhanced the Klarna card with real-time transfer and deposit features to create smarter wallet features, and we have begun its roll-out in the United States. This upgrade builds on the success of Klarna balance and our savings accounts, underscoring our growing role in everyday financial management. At the same time, we continued reshaping access to credit through the expansion of our Fair Financing offering—a transparent, non-revolving alternative to traditional credit—now available at a broader merchant network, including major partners like Walmart. These innovations are all built on our AI-enabled, cloud-native and global technology platform to which merchants can connect via a single API. Every product we bring to market can be launched globally, allowing merchants to reach millions of consumers worldwide almost instantly once connected to our network. We began operations in Sweden in 2005, and rapidly expanded through the rest of the Nordics. By 2010, we operated in the Nordics, Germany and the Netherlands. By 2016, we were established in nine markets, including Austria (2012), Switzerland (2014) and the U.K. (2014). Since inception, we have strived to maintain a deliberate balance of growth and profitability. We remained profitable for the first 14 years as we scaled our operations in Europe. In 2019, we strategically decided to expand our successful operating model into additional geographies, with a particular focus on the United States, and in the following three years expanded into 12 additional markets. While our expansion in the United States has contributed to an increase in our GMV, it has also led to net losses in recent periods. In 2023, our operating loss started to decline and we began generating positive transaction margin dollars in the United States, while continuing to grow our GMV and the number of active Klarna consumers and merchants worldwide. Our registered office is located in London, United Kingdom.

