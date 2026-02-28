MAI Capital Management Sells 109,005 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,005 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.90% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NJAN opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

