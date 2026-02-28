Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $740,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,214 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 132.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,561,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,913,000 after purchasing an additional 889,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,627,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,933,000 after buying an additional 689,286 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 192,554 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

