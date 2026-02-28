MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the third quarter worth $48,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.64. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $999.13. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.05 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. Research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

