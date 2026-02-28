United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $37.53 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.