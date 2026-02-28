AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,088 shares of company stock worth $9,930,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

