Analyzing BrightView (NYSE:BV) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A BrightView 1.90% 7.85% 2.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and BrightView”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 N/A -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00 BrightView $2.69 billion 0.48 $56.00 million ($0.02) -689.75

BrightView has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Education Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Education Alliance and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrightView 3 2 2 2 2.33

BrightView has a consensus target price of $14.52, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given BrightView’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightView is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightView beats Legacy Education Alliance on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

