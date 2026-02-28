MAI Capital Management Takes $3.15 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis International Equity ETF
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.