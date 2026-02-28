MAI Capital Management Takes $3.15 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.