Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jabil by 224.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,338,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,500. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $99,972.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,883.52. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,273 shares of company stock valued at $47,462,555. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.29.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

