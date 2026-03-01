PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF $PFRL is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the period. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $29,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFRL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 1,144.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the first quarter worth $953,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 67,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFRL opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2407 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

