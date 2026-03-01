Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,446,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,594,000 after buying an additional 670,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,170,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,834,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,892,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,894,000 after buying an additional 1,345,078 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

