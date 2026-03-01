DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.09 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $354.94 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,215.79 or 0.99977052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DIMO’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,956,378 tokens. DIMO’s official message board is dimo.org/news. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.org. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 424,956,378.4870231 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.01216144 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $359,086.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars.

