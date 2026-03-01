Short Interest in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Drops By 29.1%

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,022 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 29th total of 7,080 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,893 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,893 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.16% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOLZ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.04. 17,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

About DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

