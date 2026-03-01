iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,908 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 29th total of 21,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.
iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA IBIC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 15,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $26.08.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026. IBIC was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
