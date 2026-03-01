iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,908 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 29th total of 21,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IBIC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 15,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026. IBIC was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.