Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Financial Survey

Adaptive Medias and Lendway are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A Lendway -9.15% -34.26% -4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lendway 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adaptive Medias and Lendway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Adaptive Medias’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adaptive Medias is more favorable than Lendway.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Medias and Lendway”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lendway $37.77 million 0.25 -$5.74 million ($2.44) -2.20

Adaptive Medias has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lendway.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

