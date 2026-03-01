Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 9.4% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $260.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00005677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00080867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 898,506,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,871,563 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 898,518,420.03663033 with 633,883,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.80457527 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1410 active market(s) with $257,435,206.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.