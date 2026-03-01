Financial Comparison: SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) versus Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sequans Communications and SEALSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 1 0 2 1 2.75 SEALSQ 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 607.25%. SEALSQ has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of -12.12, meaning that its share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sequans Communications and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -401.31% -42.03% -21.55% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and SEALSQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $27.19 million 1.52 -$102.44 million ($12.60) -0.23 SEALSQ $10.98 million 63.50 -$21.20 million N/A N/A

SEALSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats SEALSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

