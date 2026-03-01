Kaspa Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $808.77 million and $15.26 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,099.21 or 0.99336711 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 6th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 27,245,435,849 coins and its circulating supply is 27,245,076,591 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspaunchained. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 27,244,083,268.01834. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03009824 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $19,782,535.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

