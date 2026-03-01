Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,014,644 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 29th total of 4,143,648 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,396.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,396.7 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMPNF remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed?end real estate investment trust established in December 2006 under the laws of Hong Kong. The trust focuses on the acquisition, ownership and management of prime office and retail properties in Hong Kong, generating a stable stream of rental income through long?term leases to corporate and retail tenants.

Champion REIT’s portfolio comprises Grade A commercial properties located in the central business districts of Hong Kong. These properties feature modern design elements, convenient access to public transportation and a diversified tenant base spanning financial, professional services and retail sectors.

