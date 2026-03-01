Short Interest in Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Declines By 42.2%

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,397 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the January 29th total of 16,270 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELJF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cellcom Israel has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

