SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,475 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 34,746 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SPAR Group news, CFO Steven Michael Hennen bought 55,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,900. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.60.

SPAR Group, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retail merchandising and business services to consumer packaged goods companies. Through its nationwide network of local merchandisers, the company delivers in-store product stocking, planogram compliance, retail audits and promotional installations. SPAR Group’s field teams work directly in grocery, pharmacy, big?box and convenience channels to ensure optimal product placement and availability at the point of sale.

Beyond traditional merchandising, SPAR Group offers retail data collection and analytics to help clients monitor shelf conditions, pricing accuracy and inventory levels across multiple retail outlets.

