Jupiter Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $495.46 million and approximately $56.19 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,509.39 or 0.99185455 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,863,982,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,951,327,777 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,863,982,652.014893 with 3,497,363,517.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.17085247 USD and is up 12.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 802 active market(s) with $60,232,218.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

