Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54.39 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Kava has a total market cap of $54.39 million and $8.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,302 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app. Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)Telegram, Discord, YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

