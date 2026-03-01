Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.65 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,509.39 or 0.99185455 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

