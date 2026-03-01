iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,982 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 37,164 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAWX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,617. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 225.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,103 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 217,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 421,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 559.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.