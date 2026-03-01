Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,643,668 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 29th total of 2,327,531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

More Global X Silver Miners ETF News

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Global X Silver Miners ETF this week:

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.