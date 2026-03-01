Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,643,668 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 29th total of 2,327,531 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.
- Positive Sentiment: Sharp silver strength and rising safe?haven demand — analysts and price forecasts show silver rallying amid geopolitical risk and a strong PPI print, supporting mining equities and related ETFs. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains 6 Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile buying and bullish narrative — Eric Sprott publicly promotes a dramatic silver target and describes a “massive mining sweep,” amplifying speculative and allocation flows into silver miners. That narrative can lift sentiment and fund flows into SIL. The banks have lost control: Eric Sprott on the $300 silver squeeze and his massive mining sweep
- Positive Sentiment: Reduced short interest — short interest in SIL fell ~29% in February (to ~1.64M shares), lowering potential downward pressure from shorts and reducing a structural headwind for further upward moves.
- Positive Sentiment: Macro support from gold outperformance — analysts note gold has resumed outperformance versus the dollar, a positive crossover that often boosts silver and miner equities by correlation and risk?off flows. Gold back in outperformance mode, silver surge adds to bullish case
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed forecasts and event risk — several price?forecast pieces flag upside for precious metals but note risks from a hawkish Fed, tariffs and USD strength; these create a conditional outlook for miners rather than a guaranteed rally. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Negative Sentiment: Market infrastructure disruption — a CME outage interrupted a silver rally, creating intraday confusion and suspicion that dampened orderly price discovery; such interruptions can cause short?term volatility and hurt liquidity for miner ETFs. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and intermittent pullbacks — several reports note short-term profit taking pushed silver down in recent sessions, which can create choppy trading for SIL despite the broader uptrend. Silver leads gold lower on profit?taking pressure
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
